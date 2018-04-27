Mass graves believed to hold the remains of more than 2,000 bodies have been discovered in Rwanda, 24 years after the country's genocide.
Mass grave found in Rwanda
Many Rwandans have expressed dismay that the residents of the small community outside Kigali where the graves were found had kept quiet about them for so long.
It was not immediately clear what would be done with the bodies.
More than 800,000 Tutsis are thought to have been slaughtered by Hutu militias during the 1994 genocide.