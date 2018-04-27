Louis Arthur Charles: Prince William and Duchess Kate name new royal baby

LONDON — Britain's newborn prince, will be named Louis Arthur Charles, theroyal household announced Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child was born Monday at St. Mary's Hospital in London weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. They already have a boy, Prince George, born in 2013, and a girl, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015.

It follows days of speculation on the choice of name. British betting chain Ladbrokes said James had attracted the most amount of money, with Alexander also seen as potentially being in the running.

Dad Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, has four names — William Arthur Philip Louis.