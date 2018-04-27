Liverpool Football Club has requested a meeting with Italian police ahead of the club's Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma on Wednesday.
Liverpool request meeting with Italian police ahead of Champions League semi-final clash with Roma
The Merseyside club is frustrated by the lack of essential information surrounding the tie. The Club has offered to pay for a secure shuttle service for its supporters to and from the stadium.
The first leg at Anfield was marred by pre-match violence which left one Liverpool fan in a critical condition in hospital.
The Reds have sold all 5000 tickets allocated for the game and police have urged supporters not to travel to the Italian capital without a one.
Liverpool won the first leg 5-2 at Anfield on Tuesday evening.