Liverpool request meeting with Italian police ahead of Champions League semi-final clash with Roma

Liverpool request meeting with Italian police ahead of Champions League semi-final clash with Roma

Liverpool request meeting with Italian police ahead of Champions League semi-final clash with Roma
Liverpool Football Club has requested a meeting with Italian police ahead of the club's Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma on Wednesday.

The Merseyside club is frustrated by the lack of essential information surrounding the tie. The Club has offered to pay for a secure shuttle service for its supporters to and from the stadium.

The first leg at Anfield was marred by pre-match violence which left one Liverpool fan in a critical condition in hospital.

The Reds have sold all 5000 tickets allocated for the game and police have urged supporters not to travel to the Italian capital without a one.

Liverpool won the first leg 5-2 at Anfield on Tuesday evening.