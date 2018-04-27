Eurovision 2018: First-time host Portugal keeps it simple

Love it or hate it, there is no escaping it!

The Eurovision Song Contest is almost upon us again and, for the first time ever, last year's winner Portugal is the host.

Behind the scenes, teams are working day and night to make sure everything is ready for the semi-finals and the Grand Final on May 12.

But if contestants want hi-tech effects and videowalls for their performance at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, they will have to provide their own props because organisers are keeping it simple.

Paulo Resende, Deputy Executive Producer of the contest, said:

"This year, we want to give priority to the songs and choreography. We want the delegations to show more of their creative side, to bring their own accessories and special effects. We want a festival which will be more appealing, different from what we're used to."

Euronews correspondent in Lisbon, Ricardo Figueira said:

"Artists and groups from 43 countries will compete to choose a successor to Salvador Sobral.

"Last year's winner said 'music is not fireworks, music is feeling'. Inspired by this sentence, this year the organisation chose simplicity."