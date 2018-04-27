An explosion at a large oil refinery in the US state of Wisconsin has injured 11 people.
Eleven injured in oil refinery fire in Wisconsin town of Superior
Eleven injured in oil refinery fire in Wisconsin town of Superior
Authorities ordered anyone living three miles around the Husky Energy oil refinery in the town of Superior to evacuate the area.
Schools and a hospital were also evacuated
As were people living in a 16 kilometre long corridor south of the refinery where the smoke was heading.
Jim Paine, the mayor of Superior, said most of the towns population of 27000 were affected by the order.
Oil smoke can contain a mix of noxious hydrocarbons and other chemicals with potential short- and long-term health effects.
Authorities said a tank of crude oil or asphalt had exploded about 10 a.m on Thursday.
The fire was later put out by emergency crews.