The Swedish pop group Abba have recorded their first record since the 1980s.
Abba return to the recording studio
The quartet revealed the news on Instagram that the new material was an unexpected consequence of launching a virtual reality tour.
The group felt it would be fun to join forces and return to the recording studio and said it was an extremely enjoyable experience.
They have recorded two new songs but no release date for the tracks have been announced
One of the tracks called; I still have faith in you will be performed during a television special produced by NBC and the BBC in December.