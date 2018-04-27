Pop Royalty is soon to return from a 35-year sabbatical.
Abba are back in the studio
Abba - not a tribute band but actual Abba - are to release their first new material since 1982.
The Swedish quartet have sold hundreds of millions of records since the Eurovision Song Contest thrust them to into disco venues across the globe in 1974.
The group said via Instagram that the new material was an unexpected consequence of a virtual reality tour and that it would be fun to join forces and return to the recording studio..
No release date for the tracks has been announced but one entitled "I still have faith in you" will be performed during a television special produced by NBC and the BBC in December.