The US Senate has confirmed Mike Pompeo as President Donald Trump’s secretary of state on, putting the former CIA director in a pivotal role to handle foreign policy challenges such as North Korea and Iran.
US Senate confirms ex-CIA chief Mike Pompeo will be next Secretary of State
Pompeo, a former army officer who was a Republican congressman, is regarded as a Trump loyalist with hawkish world views.
Senators voted 57-42 in favour of the appointment.
He had faced stiff resistance from Democrats worried about his reputation for hawkishness and harsh statements about homosexuality and Islam.
His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, was sacked last month.