BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Madame Tussauds in New York unveils new Melania Trump waxwork

Now Reading:

Madame Tussauds in New York unveils new Melania Trump waxwork

New Melania Trump waxwork at New York's Madame Tussauds
Text size Aa Aa

America's First Lady Melania has joined Donald Trump at Tussauds in New York.

The Trumps are positioned behind a wooden presidential desk in a section devoted to world and religious leaders

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who was promoting his book "The Briefing," praised Melania Trump effusively at the unveiling.

"She's very supportive, she's very well-read and always interested in what's happening and to the extent possible willing to share her thoughts and ideas as far as what's going on."

A team of 20 artists worked with Trump's team to capture her features over 3-4 months and studying over 250 angles of the former model.

More about