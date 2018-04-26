Euronews is dedicated to telling you what you need to know, as soon as we know it. Follow the updates below to see what stories are happening now and coming up this morning.
Latest: Korea meeting, Armenia protests, Hungary decision
Latest: Korea meeting, Armenia protests, Hungary decision
Korea meeting: more details have been published about the historic encounter between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in
Kippa rally: Germans gathered in Berlin last night to defend Jewish values after a series of anti-semitic incidents in the country.
EU Hungary: MEPs will meet to discuss whether to issue a formal warning to Hungary over the legal and human rights situation in the country. Re-elected prime minister Victor Orban has been a fierce opponent of the EU's immigration policy and his party stands accused of anti-semitic campaigning.
Armenia protests: following the resignation of prime minister Serzh Sarsyan, protestors are expected to return to the streets of Yerevan in support of opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.
Merkel US: Angela Merkel will depart for Washington this evening.
Follow the latest