Europa League: Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in semi-final first leg

Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final this evening.

The Gunners welcome back Petr Cech, Jack Wilshere, and Mesut Ozil back from injury. The trio missed their sides' victory over West Ham at the weekend.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mohamed Elneny miss out through injury and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is cup-tied as he featured for Borrusia Dortmund earlier in the competition.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been named in Diego Simeone's 20 man squad. Fullback Juan Fran will miss the game with a thigh strain.