England's Football Association says in talks to sell Wembley Stadium

England's football association is in talks with an American billionaire to sell him London's iconic Wembley Stadium, the home of the national football side and venue for internationals and the FA Cup.

The owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars American football team, Shaid Khan, has reportedly offered 1.4 billion euros for the venue, and the deal would allow the FA Cup and internationals and other major sporting events to continue, although October and November fixtures would have to be played elesewhere as they would clash with the US's NFL season.

The FA says at least half of the money raised would be invested in the grass roots of the game, especially on creating new pitches.