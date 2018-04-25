From tight grips, to encouraging pats on the back and warm embraces, the hand gestures of US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Washington this week portrayed a strong bond between the two leaders.
Watch: How the hands did all the talking at the Macron-Trump summit
Macron arrived in Washington on Monday to meet Trump, with hopes of saving a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran. But the trip has also served to solidify the leaders’ friendship.
Moments of affection caught on camera included Trump and Macron embracing, shaking hands and patting each other on the back as they praised one another.
At one point, Trump even affectionately dusted dandruff off Macron’s shoulder.
"We have a very special relationship, in fact I’ll get that little piece of dandruff off … we have to make him perfect, he is perfect," he said.
"So it is really great to be with you and you're special friend,” he added.