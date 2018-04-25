BREAKING NEWS

Victim of Anfield attack named by police

The victim of the attack outside Anfield before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma has been named.

53 year old, Sean Cox from County Meath in the Republic of Ireland is in a critical condition in hospital.

Two men, aged 20 and 29 have been arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder. Seven others were arrested for a variety of offences including affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

The attack took place outside Anfield Stadium on Walton Breck Road.