Spicer presides over unveiling of Melania Trump wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was on hand at Madame Tussauds in New York on Wednesday to help unveil the museum's newest addition — a wax figure of first lady Melania Trump.

The wax Melania Trump is part of a larger installation titled 'Give Melania A Voice,' which will give visitors the opportunity to publish tweets on behalf of Melania on the museum's @MTMelaniaMoments Twitter page beginning on Thursday and lasting until May 31, 2018.

Spicer deemed the wax first lady very life like.