Russia's defence ministry spokesman Sergei Rudskoi says Russia plans to deliver new air defence systems to Syria in the near future
Russia to study U.S. missiles
Rudskoi told journalists in Moscow that Russia also plans to study a US Tomahawk cruise missile captured by Syrian forces in a recent attack in order to improve its own missiles.
Rudskoi said: "We have Collected fragments of missiles, investigated craters and the destruction, which allows us to come to a conclusion that no more than 22 targets were hit out of 105 declared targets."
Russia showed off the wreckage of intercepted missiles and the unexploded Tomahawk missile in a video and said the weapon had been delivered to Moscow for examination.