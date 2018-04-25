BREAKING NEWS

Live: Denmark murder verdict, Macron in US and Toronto van attack

Good morning Europe! Here are the stories we are watching this morning:

Denmark murder trial: A verdict is expected later today in the case of Danish inventor Peter Madsen who is accused of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

Macron in the US: More on his stateside visit, including a speech to US Congress and the latest on the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

Toronto van attack: The latest on the suspect in the Canadian city's van attack, Alek Minassian, who has been charged with the killing of 10 people.

