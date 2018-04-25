Champions League: Bayern Munich face Real Madrid

Bayern Munich face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Allianz Arena this evening.
Bayern defender David Alaba will face a late fitness test on a thigh strain while Midfielder Corentin Tolisso is also doubtful.
James Rodriguez is available for selection despite being on loan from Real Madrid.
Jupp Heynckes won the Champions League as manager of Real Madrid in 1998 and could become the third coach in history to win the competition three times.
Real Madrid have no injury concerns going into the game.
The Spanish giants have won Europe's top prize twelve times and are hoping to become the first side to win the Champions League three years in a row.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all ten of Madrid's European games this season.
The two sides met in the quarter-final last season with Zinedine Zidane's side progressing 6-3 on aggregate.
Zidane said: '' I don't think there are any favourites. It is a semi-final and it is completely different to last season. It is a different match and we cannot compare the two.''