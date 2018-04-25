Canadians attend candlelight vigil for van attack victims

Toronto residents held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday evening to honour victims of the van attack that killed 10 people, local media said.

Suspect Alek Minassian, 25, was charged with 10 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder after allegedly ploughing a rental van into pedestrians on a crowded sidewalk on Monday.

Facebook confirmed on Tuesday that Minassian wrote a post before the incident that referenced an "incel rebellion". The term is shorthand used in some online message boards for "involuntary celibacy", a loose social media movement of men who blame women for their celibacy.

Canadian authorities have declined to say whether anger towards women had motivated the attack.