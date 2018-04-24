BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Yemen

Yemen rebel leader killed in Saudi strike

Now Reading:

Yemen rebel leader killed in Saudi strike

Yemen rebel leader killed in Saudi strike
Text size Aa Aa

In a televised address, the Houthi movement has confirmed the "matyrdom" of its top civilian leader - Saleh al-Samad

Samad was killed in an air raid on the west coast of Yemen on Thursday. Reports say it was a targetted strike by the Saudi led coalition

A 20 million dollar reward had been offered for the 39 year old's capture. Saudi Arabia has been waging a three year war to oust the Houthi rebels - but they still control most of north Yemen

More about