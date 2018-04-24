Six charts that show what parenthood is like in Europe today

1. How many children are born per woman?

_Source: Eurostat_

Despite a slight fall in the birth rate, in 2016 France again topped the table for the average number of births per woman, at 1.92. This is no surprise for a country with a raft of pro-natalist policies, including tax breaks and cheaper rail travel for large families, and a well-respected subsidised childcare programme.

At 1.34 births per woman, fertility rates are joint-lowest in Italy and Spain, two of the countries hardest hit by the economic crisis. Greece, which was harder hit, has a birth rate of 1.38 per woman.

2. What is the average age of new mothers?

_Source: Eurostat_

In 2016, the mean age for new mothers was lowest in Bulgaria, at 26, closely followed by Romania, at 26.4 and Latvia, at 26.8. It was oldest in Italy, at 31.

3. What percentage of babies are born to unmarried parents?

_Source: Eurostat_

Over 50% of babies are born to unmarried parents in several countries. France tops the chart, at 59.7%. In Greece, the vast majority of parents are married: just 9.4% of babies are born out of wedlock.

In the past 30 years, this percentage has increased most drastically in traditionally Catholic countries, such as Italy, Spain and Ireland. This tallies with a significant decline in marriage rates across Europe. This decade, the rate was at its lowest in Italy since the First World War.

4. Percentage of first births to teenage mothers

_Source: Eurostat_

Romania has the highest rate of teenage births of first babies. 14.2% of its first babies are born to teenage mothers. The rate was lowest in Slovenia, at just 1.6%.

5. How much paid leave can new or expectant parents take off work?

_Source: OECD_

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern is unmarried, pregnant and going on maternity leave. She will be back at work within just a few weeks, however, and is relying on her partner, Clarke Gayford, to be a stay-at-home Dad. It seems like a modern division of labour, but could parents easily do it here in Europe?

Fathers do not automatically take the lion's share of paid parental leave directly before or after a birth in any European country, although Sweden leads in the way in gender parity593543_EN.pdf), allowing parents to adjust their share of the total leave allowance.

Bulgaria offers the most generous paid leave to new or expectant parents, with women entitled to 58.6 weeks and men to a comparatively trifling 2.1. New or expectant parents get least paid time off in Portugal, the 11 weeks being split almost equally between men and women.

6. Are new parents entitled to a bonus?

_Source: OECD_

New parents in Luxembourg receive a big payout. In Finland, resources are concentrated on essential items. Since 1938, all Finnish parents have received a cardboard box containing baby clothes and other basic equipment. At a push, the baby can sleep in the box itself...