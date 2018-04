It has been a long winter with a lot of snow. But at last temperatures are rising and reindeer herds are ready to move uphill, to their summer pasture.

These reindeer in Sweden have been in an enclosure in Harrsjön, between Strömsund and Gäddede, in the province of Jämtland. But, much to the relief of the herders, they are now finally free to move and are heading towards the edge of the mountains.