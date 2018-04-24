BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

no comment

Mexicans light up at marijuana festival

Hundreds gathered in Mexico City on Friday (April 20) to join international celebrations of marijuana. Participants met at a park early in the afternoon and prepared joints and pipes and other devices to light up.

In 2016, President Enrique Pena Nieto backed a bill to allow Mexicans to carry an ounce of the drug, but the measure stalled in Congress.

Thousands turned out in a Santiago Plaza on Friday (April 20) to smoke marijuana and call on lawmakers to loosen restrictions.

Participants defended marijuana smokers and made their case to lawmakers to continue broadening laws.

More No Comment