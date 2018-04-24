Mexicans light up at marijuana festival
Hundreds gathered in Mexico City on Friday (April 20) to join international celebrations of marijuana. Participants met at a park early in the afternoon and prepared joints and pipes and other devices to light up.
In 2016, President Enrique Pena Nieto backed a bill to allow Mexicans to carry an ounce of the drug, but the measure stalled in Congress.
Thousands turned out in a Santiago Plaza on Friday (April 20) to smoke marijuana and call on lawmakers to loosen restrictions.
Participants defended marijuana smokers and made their case to lawmakers to continue broadening laws.