Half a day in Brooklyn

If you can imagine it, it probably exists in Brooklyn. This artsy-grunge quarter is only a 20-minute drive over the Queensboro bridge past Queens.

Fancy chocolate made from scratch? Coffee whole roasted in a million way? Pick your favourite craft distiller or ice cream in a fusion of flavours.

A Hotel

The Box House Hotel

With chic, colourful and artistic decor and views of the Midtown Manhattan skyline, the Box House is a choice option for a stylish stay. Each of the apartment-style rooms has a fully equipped kitchen and wood flooring and is decorated with contemporary art.

A Sight

East River State Park is located directly on the Hudson River. Boasting views of New York City and the Empire State Building, it’s a great spot for a picnic, stroll, located next to Bushwick Inlet Park. Walk the dogs and relax in this old, yet renovated park.

Wander the different areas off Bedford to its Polish community or shop the open-storefront boutiques off the sidewalk and browse the hanging racks for a deal. A short stroll takes you to the river to watch as the sun is setting. There are trailer park restaurants with a garage-themed gas station mixed into one and a man selling used clothes off racks on the sidewalk.

Natalie Lefevre

A Restaurant

You’ll have so many fresh juice spots, and pizza joints to choose from, that it may cause stress. Local mom-and-pop shops cater to almost anything you can concoct in your mind.

Five Leaves is a famous classic and has an oyster bar with grunge music - best for brunch. Try a Frittata with chickpeas, cilantro with a curry paste.

The Bedford has yummy brunch featuring Huevos rancheros, onion soup and a wild salmon burger served with wasabi aioli. If you’re vegan or gluten free try a Farro salad, Kale Caesar or their truffle egg toast. However, the most decadent famous dish is their Mac & cheese burger. Imagine macaroni roasted till it’s hard as a bread patty to hold in the burger meat.

Radegast Hall & Biergarten has live music most of the day if you prefer an entertaining venue.

A Purchase

The Mast was by far one of the coolest spots I discovered. Feast your eyes on chocolate everything.

You can buy a box of 12 sets of chocolate for $75 or make your own case. Choose your favourite 12 bars and they will be presented gift-ready in a signature box. The exciting flavours include horchata, dark choc, Brooklyn blend, miso & sesame, almond butter, sheep milk and Piloncillo (a variety of brown sugar with Mexican origins).

Their cookbook is $40. If your dietary requirements are gluten free, their cookies or hot chocolate are delicious! Have you ever tried a Non Alcoholic cold chocolate beer? Its similar to chocolate soda or root beer. It was the most amazing flavour I’ve ever tasted and made from fresh chocolate husks.

At Baked in Brooklyn you can paint your own pottery, then head next door to Depanneur to find quick salads and a variety of cold pressed juices. Check out the various artists on the block with their decorated tables selling street side jewellery and trinkets. I particularly liked Issy Salamon, a designer with an impressive display of his glitzy costume jewellery.

