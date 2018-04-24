Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, a family spokesman said Monday.
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with infection in blood
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with infection in blood
The spokesman, Jim McGrath, said Bush, 93, was responding to medical treatment at Houston Methodist Hospital and appeared to be recovering. He was admitted on Sunday.
The hospitalization came less than a week after the death of the 41st president's wife, Barbara. She was 92.
Bush, who has a form of Parkinson's disease, was hospitalized for two weeks last year with pneumonia.