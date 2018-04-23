Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has been admitted to hospital where she is expected to deliver her third child.
Duchess of Cambridge admitted to hospital, expecting third baby
Her husband, Prince William, is second in line to the British throne and the couple have two other children, George, 4, and Charlotte who will celebrate her third birthday next week.
She was accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge as they travelled by car to the St Mary's Hospital in west London where she gave birth to her first two children.