BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

Duchess of Cambridge admitted to hospital, expecting third baby

Now Reading:

Duchess of Cambridge admitted to hospital, expecting third baby

Duchess of Cambridge admitted to hospital, expecting third baby
Text size Aa Aa

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has been admitted to hospital where she is expected to deliver her third child.

Her husband, Prince William, is second in line to the British throne and the couple have two other children, George, 4, and Charlotte who will celebrate her third birthday next week.

She was accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge as they travelled by car to the St Mary's Hospital in west London where she gave birth to her first two children.