Good morning Europe: Today we're watching:
Live: Gunman on run, Armenia protests, France strikes
Live: Gunman on run, Armenia protests, France strikes
Tenessee shooting: an armed man is on the run after killing four people at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville.
Protests in Armenia: demonstrations are continuing against Serzh Sarksyan after the former president appeared to sidestep term limits by having himself appointed as prime minister with enhanced powers. A key opposition leader was arrested yesterday after Sarksyan walked out of televisioned talks.
Trump/Macron: The two leaders will meet as president Trump hosts his first official state visit. On the menu - the Iran nuclear deal, the fight against climate change and the conflict in Syria.
Follow all our updates here: