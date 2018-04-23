It you told locals of a small Swiss village one of its speed cameras had caught someone speeding on a Friday evening, they would probably struggle to rustle up much interest in what you were saying.
Ducking the police: Swiss speed camera nets unusual culprit
Ducking the police: Swiss speed camera nets unusual culprit
Except what happened on the outskirts of Oberwangen bei Bern was very much out of the ordinary.
Flying along one of the village roads — and well over the 30 k/ph limit — was the canton’s latest speeding culprit: a duck.
The low-flying bird was caught doing 52 k/ph through the village, which is situated 7.7 kilometres south-west of Bern, as the duck flies.
A picture from the speed camera was posted on the community’s official Facebook page and it was shared hundreds of times.
The incident happened on Friday, April 13, at 19:31 CET.