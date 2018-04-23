BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Switzerland

Ducking the police: Swiss speed camera nets unusual culprit

Now Reading:

Ducking the police: Swiss speed camera nets unusual culprit

Ducking the police: Swiss speed camera nets unusual culprit
© Copyright :
Police Inspectorate Köniz
Text size Aa Aa

It you told locals of a small Swiss village one of its speed cameras had caught someone speeding on a Friday evening, they would probably struggle to rustle up much interest in what you were saying.

Except what happened on the outskirts of Oberwangen bei Bern was very much out of the ordinary.

Flying along one of the village roads — and well over the 30 k/ph limit — was the canton’s latest speeding culprit: a duck.

The low-flying bird was caught doing 52 k/ph through the village, which is situated 7.7 kilometres south-west of Bern, as the duck flies.

A picture from the speed camera was posted on the community’s official Facebook page and it was shared hundreds of times.

The incident happened on Friday, April 13, at 19:31 CET.

Police Inspectorate Köniz