In this edition of the Brief from Brussels: European Commission unveils ‘game-changer’ proposals to protect whistleblowers from being fired or demoted. Campaigners welcome the move as a ‘bold step’ forward. And, governments and NGOs gather in Brussels from Tuesday for a Syria conference, which aims to raise emergency aid funds for the war-ravaged country and revive peace efforts.
Brief from Brussels: Aid for Syria, protecting whistleblowers
