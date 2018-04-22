Ricky Rubio helped the Utah Jazz take a 2-1 lead in their NBA 1st Round Play-Off series against Oklahoma Thunder.
Utah Jazz take 2-1 series lead in NBA Play-Offs against Oklahoma Thunder
Rubio was playing in just the third play-off game of his 7-year NBA career. He claimed 26 points including 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Alongside the scintillating Rubio, Joe Ingles also took 21 points as the Jazz extended their lead further in the fourth quarter.
Inside a super-charged Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell helped put the finishing touches on a impressive victory for Utah.
Russell Westbrook took 11 rebounds and 9 assists for Oklahoma.
But it wasn't enough to stop a convincing victory for Utah who eventually defeated the Thunder 115-102.
The Jazz will be full of confidence heading into Monday's Game 4 with their 2-1 lead.