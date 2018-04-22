BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Tennessee shooter on the run after killing four at Waffle House

Now Reading:

Tennessee shooter on the run after killing four at Waffle House

Four people at the Waffle House near Nashville were killed
© Copyright :
Reuters
Text size Aa Aa

A man who was naked but for a green jacket shot and killed at least four people and wounded at least three others at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee early on Sunday, authorities said.

The gunman was armed with what was described as an AR-15 style assault rifle walked into the restaurant in Antioch, in suburban Nashville, shortly before 3:30 a.m. local time.

The man "opened fire," on the patrons, the Metro Nashville Police said in a statement on Twitter.

"A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle," the statement said.

The gunman's vehicle was registered to Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, who police identified as a person of interest in the shooting.

A shirt-less man wearing pants who was believed to be Reinking was spotted in woods near the waffle house, police said.

Agencies • Reuters