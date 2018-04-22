A man who was naked but for a green jacket shot and killed at least four people and wounded at least three others at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee early on Sunday, authorities said.
Tennessee shooter on the run after killing four at Waffle House
The gunman was armed with what was described as an AR-15 style assault rifle walked into the restaurant in Antioch, in suburban Nashville, shortly before 3:30 a.m. local time.
The man "opened fire," on the patrons, the Metro Nashville Police said in a statement on Twitter.
"A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle," the statement said.
The gunman's vehicle was registered to Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, who police identified as a person of interest in the shooting.
A shirt-less man wearing pants who was believed to be Reinking was spotted in woods near the waffle house, police said.