BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

France

Mont Saint Michel reopens after mass evacuation

Now Reading:

Mont Saint Michel reopens after mass evacuation

Security cars are seen in Mont Saint-Michel
© Copyright :
Courtesy of INSTAGRAM/ @ROMANKAGILLETTE/via REUTERS
Text size Aa Aa

The French tourist site Mont-Saint-Michel has reopened after a mass evacuation. French authorities were called in after a visitor apparently threatened to attack security services. Police escorted hundreds of people from the historic abbey while houses on the island were searched. Police did not detain anyone during the incident.