The French tourist site Mont-Saint-Michel has reopened after a mass evacuation. French authorities were called in after a visitor apparently threatened to attack security services. Police escorted hundreds of people from the historic abbey while houses on the island were searched. Police did not detain anyone during the incident.
Mont Saint Michel reopens after mass evacuation
