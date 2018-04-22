Mo Farah breaks 33-year British record in London Marathon

Queen Elizabeth II marked the start of the 38th London Marathon under sweltering conditions in London.

Running more than 26 miles past some of the UK capital city's most famous landmarks, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won his 3rd London Marathon title.

He crossed the line first in front of Buckingham Palace with a time of 02:04:17.

British fans flocked to the London streets to cheer on home favourite Mo Farah.

Farah kept pace with the leaders for much of the race but ended up two minutes and four seconds behind Kipchoge. He finished 3rd in just his 2nd ever London Marathon.

He broke a British record for the event, beating Steve Jones' 33-year-old British record.

However, the Great British runner told press after the race he was unhappy with staff members after a bizarre mishap during the race caused him to briefly turn back and collect his drinks bottle.

In th Womens' Marathon, Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot took home the Gold medal.

The Olympic 5,000 metre champions crossed the line with a time of 02:18:31.