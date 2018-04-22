London gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth's 92nd birthday

A spectacular artillery gun salute from Hyde Park in central London on Saturday (April 21) marked Britain's Queen Elizabeth's official 92nd birthday as part of an eventful weekend.

As is customary with the monarch's birthdays, members from the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the Honourable Artillery Company fired gun salutes from Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest and longest-reigning living monarch, attended a special concert on Saturday to celebrate her birthday. The event is a break in tradition for the queen who usually spends her birthday privately with little public celebration, although there were nationwide events to mark her 90th.

Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, in Bruton Street, central London, and became queen in 1952 at the age of 25, meaning she has now reigned for more than 66 years.