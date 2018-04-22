First female leader for Germany’s Social Democrats

BREAKING NEWS

Andrea Nahles becomes first female SPD leader in Germany
REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Germany’s Social Democrats have elected Andrea Nahles to be their first ever female leader. She won two thirds of the votes and defeated Simone Lange, the left-leaning mayor of the northern town of Flensburg.

The 154-year-old party which is a junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition, picked Nahles after former leader Martin Schulz resigned from the position after a poor election campaign

Andrea Nahles has promised to raise the profile of the party and turn its fortunes around.