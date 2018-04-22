The French President Emmanuel Macron will begin a three day trip to the U.S. tomorrow (April 23rd) in what will be the first official state visit since President Donald Trump took office.
Donald Trump to host French President for state visit
The two leaders are said to have a strong relationship but disagree on many topics. Under discussion will be sanctions against Iran, climate change and Syria. In an interviewed aired on Fox News Macron said the U.S, France and other allies will have a “very important role to play.”after the end of the Syrian War.