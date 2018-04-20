A suspect who tried to rob a bank with a toy gun in Antalya, Turkey, was arrested after the release of CCTV footage earlier this week, according to Anadolu Agency.
Turkey: Suspect arrested after trying to rob bank with a toy gun
The suspect allegedly pointed the gun at the employees and asked them to put 100,000 Turkish Lira (€20,067) into a bag while saying “My child is sick. Fill the bag with the money.”
However, since no one paid attention to him, he left the bank remorsefully and said “sorry about that."
The suspect was arrested at his home and taken to the local police station after police reviewed CCTV footage, which led them to the robber's identity.
When asked by reporters why he tried to rob the bank he said that he didn’t know.