This edition of State of the Union is a bit France-centered. Host Stefan Grobe will talk about French-German reform diplomacy, Emmanuel Macron’s big speech before the European Parliament, strikes in France, the French participation in the mini-coalition that launched air strikes against Syria, but also about EU attempts to cobble together a Syria strategy. And finally a story about a city featuring Karl Marx-shaped traffic lights.
The week in review: from Emmanuel Macron to Karl Marx
