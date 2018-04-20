April or August?
Europe: Here comes the sun!
You could be forgiven for getting it wrong, given scenes of sunbathing in the Netherlands, bare-chested jogging in Germany and ice creams being scoffed in France!
Summer has arrived early in Europe where people are enjoying the great outdoors after a long, hard winter.
In Paris, almost 29 degrees Celsius was reached on Thursday.
In parts of the UK, people enjoyed their warmest April day in nearly 70 years. London recorded 29.1 degrees!
The heat won't bother elite athlethes in Sunday's London Marathon, although fun runners are being warned that it could be sticky in fancy dress!