The Basque movement ETA has apologised for the suffering caused by their half century long campaign for independence.
ETA "truly sorry" for suffering caused by independence campaign
In a communiqué published in the Basque newspapers Gara and Berri, ETA recognizes its responsability for the pain it has caused, saying "nothing of this should ever happened" and "We are truly sorry"
The Spanish government has welcomed the apology, saying the group had been defeated by "the weapons of democracy." ETA announced the end of armed combat in 2011 and is expected to formally disband next month.
The movement began as a form of resistance to Franco but continued with increased intensity even after the Spanish dictator's death. In total some 850 people were killed in the conflict.