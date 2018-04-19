BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia cinema launch ends 35 year ban

Saudi Arabia opened its first cinema complex in more than three decades in Riyadh on Wednesday, with a screening of the 'Black Panther' superhero movie drawing in a large audience after a the 35-year-ban on cinema theatres in the country was lifted.

The Development and Investment Entertainment Company (DIEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), oversaw the launch of the kingdom's first public cinema hall in collaboration with AMC Entertainment at a newly set up cinema complex in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).

The historic opening was heralded as a gala event, hosting prominent local and international guests.

Following the formal ribbon cutting ceremony, guests filed into the cinema to watch the Hollywood blockbuster, Black Panther.

