Parisians enjoy summer temperatures in the middle of spring
Visitors enjoyed cones of ice cream while they bathed in sunlight in grassy parks, as Paris temperatures rose on Wednesday (April 18) in the middle of spring.
A heat wave caused temperatures to reach 26 degrees Celsius in the French capital, to the delight of locals and tourists.
On Thursday (April 19), temperatures are expected to reach a record high of 28 degrees Celsius in Paris, comparable to normal temperatures in July.
The summer-like episode is expected to last until Sunday (April 22).