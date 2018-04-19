Milan and style go hand in hand but if art and design is your thing then it is certainly the place be for the next few days.
Milan Design Week 2018 opens
Some 2000 exhibits are on show across the city's piazzas and museums, as part of the city's Design Week.
This year 3D printing features strongly. Another major theme throughout the exhibition is sustainability.
Designer Carlo Ratti's installation called Living Nature, allows people to take a walk from spring to winter.
The goal, to explore the relationship between nature and the city and to make people reflect on the planet's future.
Others in Milan have gone one step further and imagined the worse case scenario should we fail to control the climate. In one installation called Space & interiors, companies have been asked to envision a future on Mars.
Up to 300,000 people are expected to visit the Italian city's festival over the next few days.