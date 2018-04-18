Watch the Global Energy Prize Summit 2018 live

The Global Energy Prize is an international award celebrating outstanding scientific innovation in global energy research in the context of environmental challenges.
The annual Global Energy Prize Summit brings together former prize-winners, members of its International Award Committee, politicians and industry experts from eight countries. The 2018 summit will explore modelisation and simulation of energy mix in a future digital world.
Watch the summit live on this page on 18 April, from 09:30 CEST.
The 7th edition of the summit, which will be held at the Energy Centre - Politecnico di Torino in Italy, will address the following topics: