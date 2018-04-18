Israel grinds to a standstill on Memorial Day
Israel came to a two minute standstill on Wednesday (April 18) as sirens echoed across the country marking Memorial Day.
At 11am local time men, women and children stopped what they were doing and stood still in the streets, in their homes, in cafes as a siren rang across Israel and Jerusalem.
President Reuven Rivlin attended a ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem alongside relatives of Israeli soldiers and citizens killed in conflict.
The national remembrance day has been marked since 1963, a day before Israel celebrates its Independence day.