CIA director and US Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo has reportedly made a secret visit to North Korea over Easter and met with the nation's leader Kim Jong Un.
CIA director visits North Korea
CIA director visits North Korea
News of the trip comes after President Donald Trump revealed high-level direct talks were under way between the US and North Korean officials.
The meeting appears to be part of an effort to lay the groundwork for a historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim.
Trump has suggested the meeting will take place either in early June or "a little before that".