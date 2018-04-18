BREAKING NEWS

CIA director visits North Korea

CIA director and US Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo has reportedly made a secret visit to North Korea over Easter and met with the nation's leader Kim Jong Un.

News of the trip comes after President Donald Trump revealed high-level direct talks were under way between the US and North Korean officials.

The meeting appears to be part of an effort to lay the groundwork for a historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim.

Trump has suggested the meeting will take place either in early June or "a little before that".