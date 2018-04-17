A new exhibition in Madrid is looking at the history of fashion through the work of Impressionist painter Joaquín Sorolla. Sorolla's favorite subject was the contemporary world around him - so now his work is an excellent chronicle of fashion trends in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Sorolla and Fashion
"Sorolla and Fashion analyses the presence of fashion in the work of the artist Sorolla, focussing especially, on his portraits of women of between 1890 and 1920," explains exhibition curator ELOY MARTÍNEZ DE LA PERA
Some 70 paintings are on display, including some loaned from private collections that have never previously been shown in public, Also on show is a selection of clothing and accessories of the period The exhibition is at the Thyssen-BornemIsza and Sorolla Museums until the 27th of May.