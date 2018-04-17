OPCW inspectors to be allowed in to Douma

Experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will travel to the Syrian city of Douma on Wednesday ( April 18).

Russia's representative at the OPCW Alexander Shulgin accused the West of pre-judging the inspection and of blaming Moscow for blocking access to the site.

"Or maybe they are afraid that the experts after conducting their work on the ground will refute the false version which served as a reason for the air strike carried out by the United States, Britain and France against defenceless Syria."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has also firmly denied accusations from the US that there has been any interference with evidence at the site of the suspected Syrian chemical attack which led to Saturday's strikes.

A nine-strong team from the OPCW has been waiting to enter Douma which was a rebel stronghold at the time of the suspected chemical attack. It is now under Syrian and Russian military control.