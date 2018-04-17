At least one person has died after the engine of a passenger plane exploded in the US.
One dead as US passenger plane engine blast forces emergency landing
Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 was en route from New York to Dallas when it was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
Officials say a window and the jet's wings and fuselage were all damaged in the incident. Several people also received medical treatment.
It's still unclear what caused the Boeing 737-700's engine to ignite but an investigation has been launched.