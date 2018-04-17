EU court rules airlines must pay compensation for wildcat strikes

The European Court of Justice on Tuesday ruled that airlines will have to pay compensation to passengers whose flights have been delayed due to wildcat strikes.
EU regulations entitle travellers to up to 600 euros in compensation depending on the length of flight and the delay.
While carriers do not have to pay compensation in cases where circumstances beyond their control are behind the delays. The EU's top court however ruled on Tuesday that wildcat walkouts - strikes not formally initiated by a trade union - were considered within the company's control.